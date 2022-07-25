Tata Steel Q1 net profit falls to Rs 7,765 crore on higher expenses

Mumbai-based Tata Steel on Monday reported a 20.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 7,765 crore for the first quarter ended Jun 30, 2022, on higher expenses.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 9,768 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 7,046 crore for the quarter under review.

Total income stood at Rs 63,430.07 crore during the period under review, up 18.8 percent against Rs 53,371 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

The results came after the close of the market hours.

