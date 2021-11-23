Tata Steel in focus, here’s why

Tata Steel has been a relative underperformer in this month. Nifty is down around 2 percent while Tata Steel has lost more than 11 percent of its market capitalization.

From the recent peak, the stock has seen a correction of close to around 24 percent.

It has been under pressure in the last few days and has broken the 20, 50, 100-day moving average (DMA) mark but now, it is very close to around its 200-DMA mark. So if the stock can hold on to those levels, maybe a bit of a relief rally can be seen. It is around Rs 1,122. The question the Street is asking is how much of a bad news is in the price.

Steel prices have been a bit under pressure, input costs have gone up a little as well, the stock is trading at 3.5 times EV/EBITDA and there is a technical level support as well.

