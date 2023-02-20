Tata Steel, IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 is opened in green on Monday.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst

Sell IDFC First Bank for a target of Rs 53 with a stop loss at Rs 57

Sell Federal Bank for a target of Rs 121 with a stop loss at Rs 130

Buy Larsen and Toubro (L&T) for a target of Rs 2,300 with a stop loss at Rs 2,195

Buy Asian Paints for a target of Rs 2,905 with a stop loss at Rs 2,800

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss at Rs 4,500

Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss at Rs 558

Sell Can Fin Homes with a stop loss at Rs 595

Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss at Rs 108