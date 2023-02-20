Tata Steel, IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 is opened in green on Monday.
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Sell IDFC First Bank for a target of Rs 53 with a stop loss at Rs 57
Sell Federal Bank for a target of Rs 121 with a stop loss at Rs 130
Buy Larsen and Toubro (L&T) for a target of Rs 2,300 with a stop loss at Rs 2,195
Buy Asian Paints for a target of Rs 2,905 with a stop loss at Rs 2,800
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss at Rs 4,500
Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss at Rs 558
Sell Can Fin Homes with a stop loss at Rs 595
Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss at Rs 108
First Published: Feb 20, 2023 9:14 AM IST
