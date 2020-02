Shares of Tata Steel fell over 4 percent on Monday after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,228 crore for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 as against a net profit of Rs 1,753 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The scrip touched intraday low of Rs 448.30 after falling 4.80 percent from the previous close of Rs 470.95 on the BSE.

At 9:47 am, shares were trading 4.66 percent lower at Rs 449.00 on the BSE.

The loss was mainly due to lower sales and impairment provisions in respect of non-current assets within the European operations.

"During the quarter, NatSteel Holdings Pte Ltd, a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of the company, disposed of its entire stake in Nat Steel Vina Co. Ltd. The loss on disposal of the subsidiary is included within profit/(loss) from discontinued operations," Tata Steel said in a statement.

Revenue from operations decreased to Rs 13,821 crore during the quarter under review primarily due to a sharp decline in European steel prices, resulting in loss of Rs 956 crore at Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) level.

Global brokerage Citi believes that the worst is behind for Tata Steel though recovery in Europe may not be immediate.

The brokerage maintained ‘buy’ call on the stock with a target price of Rs 550 per share. Citi remains positive on Tata Steel in medium-term but expects the stock to be volatile pending visibility on the duration of disruption in China. It cut FY20 EBITDA estimates by 17 percent and tweaked FY21-22 marginally.

Kotak Institutional Equities maintained ‘buy’ call, but cut the TP to Rs 560 from Rs 600 per share. The brokerage believes company’s cost reduction initiatives in Europe are taking longer to yield results and expects cash breakeven in Europe only from H2FY21.

However, it estimates domestic margin to recover from Q4 due to a surge in steel prices.

Kotak cut Tata Steel’s Ebitda estimates by 14 percent and 8 percent for FY20 and FY21 respectively.