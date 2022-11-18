    English
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    Tata Power, Union Bank of India join hands to push for solar energy in MSME sector

    Tata Power, Union Bank of India join hands to push for solar energy in MSME sector

    Tata Power, Union Bank of India join hands to push for solar energy in MSME sector
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)

    MSMEs can avail the dual services of Solar EPC by TPSSL, financed through term loan facility by UBI, wherein industries can avail up to Rs 8 crore of loan amount at best possible interest rates.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Tata Power share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Punjab likely to issue notification on old pension scheme — What's going on in other states and why are people protesting NPS?

    Punjab likely to issue notification on old pension scheme — What's going on in other states and why are people protesting NPS?

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    Mobile PLI Scheme — Wait for disbursement of incentives continues

    Mobile PLI Scheme — Wait for disbursement of incentives continues

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    New home launches highest since 2014, but developers want to keep launching

    New home launches highest since 2014, but developers want to keep launching

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    The lungs of the Earth have a reason to be hopeful again

    The lungs of the Earth have a reason to be hopeful again

    IST3 Min(s) Read


    Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd (TPSSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd, has tied up with Union Bank of India to increase the adoption of solar power in the (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector.
    The move is aimed at improving access to green energy and saving on the cost of electricity, thus making MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) more profitable.
    The association will be implemented under Union Bank of India solar scheme called 'Union Solar,' which was launched on a pan-India level to relieve the MSMEs from the stress of higher power costs and grid exigencies.
    MSMEs can avail of the dual services of Solar EPC by TPSSL, financed through a term loan facility by Union Bank, wherein industries can avail up to Rs 8 crore of loan amount with nil or minimum collateral. The scheme also requires a minimum down payment of only 20 percent of the project cost.
    Solar solutions will help bring a turnaround in the MSME sector by reducing their grid dependency and making them independent power producers with greater control over their productivity and output, Tata Power said in a release.
    Shares of Tata Power ended 1.45 percent lower at Rs 221.35.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Tata Power

    Previous Article

    Ashok Leyland delivers 150 vehicles to Tanzania Police Force, more deliveries in the pipeline

    Next Article

    Quess Corp shares decline for the third straight day to end at a 52-week low

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng