Shares of Tata Power surged 7 percent on Wednesday after the company posted a two-folds jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 475 crore in the March quarter (YoY). The profit was on the back of proceeds accrued from the sale of Cennergi investment and reversal of MAT Credit due to the transition to the new tax regime in the renewables.

In the March-ended quarter, Tata Power reported a net profit of Rs 475 crore, in comparison to Rs 172 crore posted in the same period last year.

In FY20, Tata Power sold off its investments in Cennergi, which was a joint venture in South Africa, which resulted in gains of Rs 533 crore.

The stock rose as much as 6.9 percent to Rs 34.60 per share.

Meanwhile, brokerages were also bullish on the stock post the earnings.

Morgan Stanley was 'overweight' on the stock with a target at Rs 38 per share. It said that Q4 was operationally in line with estimates.

CLSA also maintained a 'buy' call on the stock but cut its target to Rs 72 per share from Rs 85 earlier. It added that the company has guided for 42 percent debt reduction in FY21. The brokerage is bullish on the company's deleveraging through asset sales.

However, Jefferies had a 'hold' rating with target cut to Rs 35 per share from Rs 36 earlier. It added that results are above expectations due to lower interest costs. The company plans on cutting debt to Rs 25,000 crore from Rs 48,000 crore but difficult markets could play a spoiler in monetsation plans, added the brokerage.