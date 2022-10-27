Homemarket newsstocks news

Tata Power subsidiary launches off-grid solar solutions in three Indian states

By CNBCTV18.com

Tata Power shares are trading higher ahead of its quarterly earnings on Friday.

Tata Power Solar Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy, launched off-grid solar solutions in West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

The solutions will provide an integrated power system to consumers for their power backup requirements.

The off-grid solutions provide a combination of “high-efficient” solar modules, inverters, and batteries, and are available in 11 variants ranging from 1-10 kW with a five-year warranty.

These solar off-grid solutions are charged during the day and they enable consumers’ access to sustainable electricity.

The company believes that these solutions will accelerate the country's switch to renewable energy and assure clean energy backup in case of grid outages.

Tata Power Solar Systems has been curating customised and strategic renewable projects, with a total portfolio of 9.8GWp.

The unit on September 15 received a letter of award (LoA) for setting up a Rs 612-crore 100 MW ground-mounted solar project for SJVN Ltd (SJVN) in Gujarat.

The company has commissioned several large-scale solar ground-mounted projects in the country. Its total order book stood at Rs 15,520 crore as of September this year.

Tata Power will be reporting its September quarter results on Friday. Revenue for the company is likely to rise nearly 30 percent from last year while net profit may grow a similar quantum.
Other factors to watch in the company's earnings include:
  • Update on Renewable Energy bids, EPC execution
  • Update on under-construction projects including solar manufacturing
  • Coal price trajectory and generation outlook
  • Update on new opportunities in the distribution space

    • Shares of Tata Power are trading 1.5 percent higher at Rs 224.05 as of 2 PM.

