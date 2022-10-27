Tata Power subsidiary launches off-grid solar solutions in three Indian states

Mini
Tata Power shares are trading higher ahead of its quarterly earnings on Friday.
Tata Power Solar Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy, launched off-grid solar solutions in West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand.
The off-grid solutions provide a combination of “high-efficient” solar modules, inverters, and batteries, and are available in 11 variants ranging from 1-10 kW with a five-year warranty.
These solar off-grid solutions are charged during the day and they enable consumers’ access to sustainable electricity.
Tata Power Solar Systems has been curating customised and strategic renewable projects, with a total portfolio of 9.8GWp.
The unit on September 15 received a letter of award (LoA) for setting up a Rs 612-crore 100 MW ground-mounted solar project for SJVN Ltd (SJVN) in Gujarat.
The company has commissioned several large-scale solar ground-mounted projects in the country. Its total order book stood at Rs 15,520 crore as of September this year.
Shares of Tata Power are trading 1.5 percent higher at Rs 224.05 as of 2 PM.