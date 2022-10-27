    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    Tata Power subsidiary launches off-grid solar solutions in three Indian states

    Tata Power subsidiary launches off-grid solar solutions in three Indian states

    Tata Power subsidiary launches off-grid solar solutions in three Indian states
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Tata Power shares are trading higher ahead of its quarterly earnings on Friday.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Tata Power share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Why teachers feel new National Curriculum Framework is fine on paper but hard to apply

    Why teachers feel new National Curriculum Framework is fine on paper but hard to apply

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Tata Power Solar Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy, launched off-grid solar solutions in West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

    The solutions will provide an integrated power system to consumers for their power backup requirements.

    The off-grid solutions provide a combination of “high-efficient” solar modules, inverters, and batteries, and are available in 11 variants ranging from 1-10 kW with a five-year warranty.

    These solar off-grid solutions are charged during the day and they enable consumers’ access to sustainable electricity.

    The company believes that these solutions will accelerate the country's switch to renewable energy and assure clean energy backup in case of grid outages.

    Tata Power Solar Systems has been curating customised and strategic renewable projects, with a total portfolio of 9.8GWp.

    The unit on September 15 received a letter of award (LoA) for setting up a Rs 612-crore 100 MW ground-mounted solar project for SJVN Ltd (SJVN) in Gujarat.

    The company has commissioned several large-scale solar ground-mounted projects in the country. Its total order book stood at Rs 15,520 crore as of September this year.

    Tata Power will be reporting its September quarter results on Friday. Revenue for the company is likely to rise nearly 30 percent from last year while net profit may grow a similar quantum.
    Other factors to watch in the company's earnings include:
    • Update on Renewable Energy bids, EPC execution
    • Update on under-construction projects including solar manufacturing
    • Coal price trajectory and generation outlook
    • Update on new opportunities in the distribution space

      • Shares of Tata Power are trading 1.5 percent higher at Rs 224.05 as of 2 PM.

      Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

      Tags

      Tata PowerTata Power Solar

      Previous Article

      PC Jeweller reports second profitable quarter after nine straight quarterly losses

      Next Article

      SAIL procurement through government e-marketplace crosses Rs 10,000 crore

      arrow down

        Shows

        View All

        Most Read

        Market Movers

        View All
        Top GainersTop Losers
        CurrencyCommodities
        CompanyPriceChng%Chng