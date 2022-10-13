Tata Power to promote building automation via new pact

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The two firms will jointly offer energy efficiency solutions across IT/ITeS, BFSI, hospitality, healthcare, education.

Tata Power Trading Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, has signed an agreement with 75F Smart Innovations India to promote building automation and energy-efficiency solutions in the commercial building space.

The pact will cover industry verticals such as BFSI, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and retail.

“Tata Power Trading Company and 75F Smart Innovations India shall jointly offer solutions in the space of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) optimisation as well as smart building automation, which will be powered by IoT, cloud, and AI/ML,” the company said in a release.

Tata Power Trading Company holds a category-I trading license and is engaged in the business of energy sourcing, trading, and energy efficiency services. It is also a Grade-1 ESCO certified by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE).

The solutions offered shall help commercial buildings with centrally air-conditioned spaces attain assured savings on their HVAC energy consumption, added the release.

75F Smart Innovations India provides a full-stack IoT-based building management system.

Deepinder Singh, Founder and CEO, 75F Inc., US, said he was looking forward to greater penetration across India with the Tata Power Trading collaboration.

Due to increased economic activity, power consumption in commercial establishments has increased manifold. The use of energy conservation solutions can significantly help reduce costs and result in energy savings for businesses/building owners, according to the press release.