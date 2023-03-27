Tata Power shares slide for the sixth straight day to end at a 52-week low

Tata Power's shares are now down 38.2 percent from their 52-week high of Rs 298 which they scaled in April 2022.

Tata Power shares fell 3.35 percent on Monday to hit a fresh 52-week low. Over the last 12 months, the company's stock has declined 22 percent.

Tata Power Renewable Energy is among the major renewable energy players in India.