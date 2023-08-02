Tata Power subsidiary signs Power Purchase Agreements with Maharashtra state discom for two solar projects

The subsidiary of Tata Power has signed two PPAs with MSEDCL for the commissioning of two solar projects of 200 MW and 150 MW capacities, respectively.



The subsidiary of Tata Power has signed two PPAs with MSEDCL for the commissioning of two solar projects of 200 MW and 150 MW capacities, respectively, Tata Power said in a filing to stock exchanges.

These projects are located in Maharashtra and will help in meeting the state’s targets of renewable energy, along with taking a significant step in acknowledging India’s efforts to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy and challenges related to combat climate change.

The two solar project installations are likely to be commissioned by mid-2025, and are expected to generate clean energy per year, along with bringing down the emissions of carbon dioxide by 4,28,800 tons and 3,11,200 tons every year, respectively.

According to Tata Power’s press release, the 200 MW solar project falling under the phase 9 tender shall generate power of 536 million units, while the 150 MW solar project under the phase 7 tender shall generate a total of 389 million units of power.

“TPREL has tied-up 930 MW with MSEDCL out of which 334 MW is presently supplied and balance 596 MW will be commissioned in the next 12-18 months,” Tata Power said.

Shares of Tata Power ended 3.5 percent lower at Rs 235.75.