Tata Power subsidiary signs one of India's largest Power Purchase Agreement for 510 MW project

Tata Power-DDL is a joint venture between Tata Power and the Delhi government that supplies electricity to a populace of over 7 million in North Delhi.
Tata Power Co. Ltd. on Friday announced that its subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd., which is one of the major renewable energy players in the country, has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd. (Tata Power-DDL) for a 510 megawatt (MW) hybrid project.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Explained: The UN High Seas Treaty and how it will protect marine life in international waters
Mar 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
NASA's OCO-2 satellite tracks carbon emissions for over 100 countries
Mar 9, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Inside India's plan to avert power cuts as a terribly hot summer looms large
Mar 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Coach Soch: Oceans ecosystem — why we have the blue-financing blues
Mar 9, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Tata Power Renewable Energy said that this was one of the largest hybrid projects in the country and will be commissioned within 24 months from the PPA execution date.
The company said that it has won the project through a competitive bidding process, followed by the release of a letter of award (LoA) by Tata Power-DDL. Notably, this win is an extension of the earlier LoA that the company had received from Tata Power-DDL in December 2022.
With this win, the total renewables capacity of Tata Power Renewable Energy reaches 6,303 MW with an installed capacity of 3,909 MW and 2,394 MW under various stages of implementation.
On December 29, Tata Power Renewable Energy said that it had received an order to set up a 255 MW hybrid power project in Karnataka.
Giving more details about the new PPA, Tata Power Renewable Energy said that it has the capacity bifurcation of 170 MW solar and 340 MW wind power. The company added that the project will save an average of 1,540 MUs of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions annually for Tata Power-DDL.
Notably, Tata Power-DDL is a joint venture between Tata Power and the Delhi government that supplies electricity to a populace of over 7 million in North Delhi.
Shares of Tata Power ended 0.52 percent lower at Rs 208.65 on Friday.