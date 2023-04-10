Here is how Tata Power will enhance Delhi's power distribution in partnership with ADB

The $2 million grant to finance the BESS is being provided by Goldman Sachs and Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Climate Innovation and Development Fund (CIDF) and is being administered by ADB.

Tata Power Co. Ltd. on Monday announced that its distribution arm Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd. (TPDDL) has signed a deal with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to enhance Delhi’s power distribution.

Under the deal, ADB and TPDDL have entered into an agreement to subscribe to non-convertible debentures (NCDs) for Rs 150 crore to enhance Delhi’s power distribution through grid enhancements, and a $2 million grant to partially finance the purchase and integration of a pilot Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

For grid enhancements, the financing will be used to commission a new 66/11-kilovolt grid, augment and expand transformers, sub-stations, feeder lines, and switching stations, install smart meters, and replace obsolete electrical equipment and meters.

With regards to the BESS, the 10-megawatt-hour (MWh) storage system is South Asia’s first grid-scale energy storage project at the distribution transformer level. It will enable electricity to be stored and delivered on demand, reducing grid instability, and providing the flexibility to integrate intermittent solar and wind energy resources.

“Mainstreaming a battery energy storage system at the distribution transformer level will better integrate renewable energy sources and contribute to a more disaster-resilient power distribution system for Delhi,” said Suzanne Gaboury, ADB’s Director General for Private Sector Operations.

Notably, the $2 million grant to finance the BESS is being provided by Goldman Sachs and Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Climate Innovation and Development Fund (CIDF) and is being administered by ADB.

Last month, Tata Power revealed its plans to manage the power demand in Mumbai in a press conference where it discussed its summer preparedness, consumer initiatives, and transmission and distribution roadmap for the city.

During the briefing, Tata Power detailed the measures it had taken to ensure that there is no load shedding during summer.

