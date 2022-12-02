Tata Power to set up 1,000 Electric Vehicle charging points, 1 lakh solar pumps in Odisha

Tata Power has already installed over 700 solar pumps in addition to 1,200 dual pumps for community drinking applications across the state.

Tata Power plans to install 1,000 electric vehicles (EV) charging points and 1 lakh solar pumps across Odisha in the next five years.

It has already set up 50 EV charging points while 97 additional charging points are under various stages of installation and commissioning, a company release said on Thursday.

While participating in the ongoing Make in Odisha Conclave in Bhubaneswar, Tata Power announced setting up 1 lakh solar pumps over the next five years as a part of its efforts towards the solarisation of the agriculture sector in the state.

Tata Power has already installed over 700 solar pumps in addition to 1,200 dual pumps for community drinking applications across the state.

Considering Odisha's huge potential to harness renewable energy, Tata Power said that it would like to participate in renewable and clean energy growth in the state.

In the Rooftop solar space, the company is considering installing about 1,000 MW of rooftop solar panels in the state. It already has over 25 MW of installations across the state which is equivalent to 7.07 lakh tonnes of CO2 emission reduction and the planting of 11.31 lakh trees.

The company’s rooftop solar offering has been availed by various industries including cashew processing units, oil mills, steel production, handlooms, and manufacturing units.

Additionally, the floating solar capacity is estimated to be around 5,000 MW across the various water reservoirs of Odisha and Tata Power would utilise its expertise in setting up such plants. Further, the company would utilise its expertise in running pumped storage power stations to help meet the peak power demand of the state.

The company said it has provided job opportunities to 2,000 youth in power distribution through new investments and clean and green energy solutions and product offerings, this number may touch 5,000 in the next 5 years.

Shares of Tata Power ended 0.1 percent higher at Rs 225.10.

