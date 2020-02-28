  • SENSEX
Tata Motors, two group finance firms accused of antitrust violations

Updated : February 28, 2020 06:52 AM IST

The CCI is reviewing a complaint which alleges Tata Motors dictated terms around the quantity and type of vehicles its former dealer in northern India - Varanasi Auto Sales - should stock.
The latest complaint, filed last year by a family member of the dealer, alleged Tata Motors broke rules by working in concert with Tata Motors Finance and Tata Capital Financial Services while advancing dealer credit.
