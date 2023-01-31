Tata Motors, TVS Motor, Coal India and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Recommended ArticlesView All
Budget 2023—ESOP tax incentives drive start-up growth
Jan 31, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023: Focused investment in edutech and human capital must become an imperative
Jan 31, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
This Microsoft project is enabling the digital presence of low-resource languages
Jan 30, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
CEOs, CXOs may see 9.1% salary hike, focus on performance-linked pay: Survey
Jan 30, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened higher on Tuesday.
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Mphasis for a target of Rs 2,160-2,165 with a stop loss at Rs 2,095
Buy Coforge for a target of Rs 4,475 with a stop loss at Rs 4,390
Buy Tata Motors for a target of Rs 460 with a stop loss at Rs 435
Sell JSW Steel for a target of Rs 685 with a stop loss at Rs 722
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) with a stop loss at Rs 4,250
Buy TVS Motor with a stop loss at Rs 1,015
Sell Syngene with a stop loss at Rs 577
Buy Coal India with a stop loss at Rs 220
First Published: Jan 31, 2023 9:17 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!