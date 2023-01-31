English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks News

Tata Motors, TVS Motor, Coal India and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Tata Motors, TVS Motor, Coal India and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Tata Motors, TVS Motor, Coal India and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sangam Singh  Jan 31, 2023 9:18:50 AM IST (Updated)

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Recommended Articles

View All
Budget 2023: Focused investment in edutech and human capital must become an imperative

Budget 2023: Focused investment in edutech and human capital must become an imperative

Jan 31, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

This Microsoft project is enabling the digital presence of low-resource languages

This Microsoft project is enabling the digital presence of low-resource languages

Jan 30, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

CEOs, CXOs may see 9.1% salary hike, focus on performance-linked pay: Survey

CEOs, CXOs may see 9.1% salary hike, focus on performance-linked pay: Survey

Jan 30, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Wizards of the Street | Cash is a depreciating asset and an opportunity, says Vijay Kedia

Wizards of the Street | Cash is a depreciating asset and an opportunity, says Vijay Kedia

Jan 30, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened higher on Tuesday.
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Mphasis for a target of Rs 2,160-2,165 with a stop loss at Rs 2,095
Buy Coforge for a target of Rs 4,475 with a stop loss at Rs 4,390
Buy Tata Motors for a target of Rs 460 with a stop loss at Rs 435
Sell JSW Steel for a target of Rs 685 with a stop loss at Rs 722
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) with a stop loss at Rs 4,250
Buy TVS Motor with a stop loss at Rs 1,015
Sell Syngene with a stop loss at Rs 577
Buy Coal India with a stop loss at Rs 220
First Published: Jan 31, 2023 9:17 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

buy sell ideasTop Stock Tips

Previous Article

Budget 2023: Focused investment in edutech and human capital must become an imperative

Next Article

PNB, Tech Mahindra, L&T: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X