Tata Motors, Titan, Sobha, M&M and more: Key stocks that moved most on Oct 7

The company's shares closed 11 percent higher after Titan said it witnessed a strong across-the-board recovery in demand after the second wave of the pandemic. The stock even touched its all-time high during the trading session.

Mahindra & Mahindra | The stock ended 5 percent higher after the company said that Mahindra XUV700 today clocked 25,000 bookings in 57 minutes of its booking commencement.

Sobha Ltd | Shares of the company closed 16 percent after Sobha Ltd said it has achieved the best-ever sales volume at sustainable price realisation. The scrip was the top Nifty500 gainer.

Bandhan Bank | The bank's stock closed over 7 percent higher after Goldman Sachs maintained its 'buy' rating on the lender's shares with a target price of Rs 443, implying a 48 percent upside from current levels. On the point of the peaking of asset quality cycle for Bandhan Bank, the brokerage believes that the bank is well placed as far as consolidated market share is concerned.