Tata Motors surges 3% as JLR sees semiconductor crisis resolving in second half of FY22

Tata Motors shares surged as much as 3 percent on Monday and touched an intraday high of Rs 503.6 after a report said that subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) sees the semiconductor challenge resolving gradually in the rest of the fiscal year.

Shares of Tata Motors were trading 2.9 percent higher at 2:37 PM on the BSE. The stock has risen nearly 4 percent in the last two sessions.

Tata Motors-owned JLR expects the semiconductor shortage situation to gradually start recovering in the remaining part of the current financial year, a media report said.

The British multinational automotive company in the meantime will continue to take steps to contain the impact of the shortage on its operations across the globe, the report added.

In October, Tata Motors had said that the retail sales of JLR continued to be constrained by the impact of the global semiconductor shortage on production. However, it highlighted that the underlying demand for JLR products remained strong with order books at record levels.

The auto major's global wholesales in Q2 FY22, including Jaguar Land Rover, grew 24 percent on-year.

Tata Motors sales in the domestic and international market for October 2021 stood at 67,829 vehicles, compared to 52,132 units during October 2020 and 59,156 units during September 2021.

Year-to-Date, the stock has gained 174 percent, outperforming Nifty Auto's 27 percent rise and Nifty50's 29 percent surge during the same period.

The buying traction in the stock lately was due to the prospects of the company's electric vehicle business, according to analysts.