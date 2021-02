Shares of automobile major Tata Motors rallied over 5 percent on Tuesday after global brokerage house CLSA retained its bullish stance on the stock and raised its target price.

The brokerage maintained a 'buy' call on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 400 per share. It also hiked FY22-23 EPS estimates by 4 percent driven by higher volume and better margin for India business.

The stock price of the auto major has risen more than 86 percent in the last three months.

For the December quarter, the firm reported a 67 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated profit at Rs 2,906.45 crore for the quarter ended December 2020 driven by robust volumes, improved product mix and cost-saving measures. Profit in the year-ago period was Rs 1,738.3 crore

Tata Motors has seen significant growth in the passenger vehicle segment. Now with the launch of its iconic Safari, Shailesh Chandra, President-Passenger Vehicle Business of the auto company, said that the company expected demand to not only sustain, but grow.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Chandra, however, said the demand trend for electric vehicles (EVs) has reversed this year. 90 percent of demand is now from personal segment because of Nexon EV.

Meanwhile, other brokerage firms are not so bullish on the stock. UBS has a Neutral rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 360 per share while retained its Sell call on the stock with a target price of Rs 175 per share.

UBS believes that the company's competitive position has improved with tighter emission norms and regulatory changes. India Car business' profitability improvement is likely to continue with market share gains, it added.

It further noted that in commercial vehicles, the company targets a 10 percent+ EBITDA margin across the cycle.

Goldman Sachs, on the other hand, is of the view that the India turnaround is priced in and said that at current market price, implied EV/EBITDA (FY23E) for India business is around 15x.

"There are long-term concerns on the sustainability of market share gains in passenger vehicle business adding that implied Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) valuation multiple at current market price is higher than for German premium manufacturers, " Goldman Sachs explained.

Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal said that over the last three years, JLR had suffered from adverse product (growth led by Jaguar), market mix (decline in China contribution), and increased capex, resulting in negative FCFF over FY18-20.

“JLR has been focusing on cutting capex and cost, the benefits of which have now started to reflect. Despite the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, we should see the mix normalizing, with a recovery in LR and China. India business recovery is very strong for PVs and LCVs, whereas M&HCVs are showing promising signs of a strong recovery in FY22E,” Motilal Oswal said.

It maintained a Buy rating with a target price of Rs 390 per share.

At 11:55 am, the shares of Tata Motors were trading 4.37 percent higher at Rs 317.45 apiece on the BSE as compared to a 0.40 percent gain on the benchmark Sensex.