Auto Tata Motors' shares rally 8% over bullish brokerage calls, management commentary on Q1FY21 earnings Updated : August 03, 2020 11:38 AM IST Tata Motors share price rallied 8 percent on Monday after the auto giant reported its June quarter earnings, with revenues down about 48 percent year-on-year (YoY) as global sales slumped. However, brokerages remained bullish on the stock as well as the management commentary. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply