Tata Motors shares rally 4% as Brexit overhang resolves

The share price of Tata Motors gained over 4 percent on Monday as analysts believe that the deal between the European Union and the United Kingdom (UK) will remove key overhang on the stock.

The stock price of Tata Motors gained as much as 4.57 percent to Rs 183.95 apiece on the BSE. At 10:50 am, the shares were trading 3.95 percent higher at Rs 182.85 on the BSE as compared to a 0.50 percent gain in the benchmark Sensex.

In a regulatory filing, Tata Motors said that Jaguar Land Rover had comprehensive contingency planning and actions in place to respond to ongoing COVID challenges and disruption.

“Recent issues at UK ports have had no immediate impact for Jaguar Land Rover. Our guidance of improved growth, profitability and cash flows in second half of the year continues to hold,” it said.

Global brokerage CLSA retained a 'Buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 220 per share. It is of the view that the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) allows the free trade of goods (zero tariffs).

“This removes a key potential risk for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) which can now continue to export (and import) its vehicles between the UK and EU without additional costs. While free trade is now subject to rules of origin (RoO) requirements, we believe JLR should be largely compliant,” CLSA said.

CLSA expects investor focus to shift back to its volume and mix recovery as well as JLR’s cost reduction efforts.

It noted that JLR’s China volume continues to strengthen MoM even though its UK and EU volume may remain subdued in the short term due to recent lockdowns.

“We continue to forecast a sequential volume recovery for JLR coupled with cost and model rationalisation. This should drive strong FCF generation and deleveraging for Tata Motors,” CLSA said.

Additionally, Tata Motors has also announced a price increase across its commercial vehicle range, effective January 1, 2021. The price increase is expected across the portfolio of M&HCV, I&LCV, SCV & buses.