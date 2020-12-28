Market Tata Motors shares rally 4% as Brexit overhang resolves Updated : December 28, 2020 11:46 AM IST Tata Motors said that Jaguar Land Rover had comprehensive contingency planning and actions in place to respond to ongoing COVID challenges and disruption. CLSA expects investor focus to shift back to its volume and mix recovery as well as JLR’s cost reduction efforts. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply