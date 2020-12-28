  • SENSEX
Tata Motors shares rally 4% as Brexit overhang resolves

Updated : December 28, 2020 11:46 AM IST

Tata Motors said that Jaguar Land Rover had comprehensive contingency planning and actions in place to respond to ongoing COVID challenges and disruption.
CLSA expects investor focus to shift back to its volume and mix recovery as well as JLR’s cost reduction efforts.
