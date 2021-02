Shares of Tata Motors rallied 10 percent to hit its 52-week high on Tuesday on the back of better-than-expected December quarter earnings and the government's announcement of the scrappage policy.

The firm's India business posted a 67.2 percent surge in profit for the December quarter, as the easing of coronavirus restrictions led to a pick-up in sales in several of the carmaker's key markets. The profit was driven by robust volumes, improved product mix and cost-saving measures.

Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 5.5 percent YoY to Rs 75,653.8 crore in Q3 FY21.

The stock rose as much as 10 percent to its 52-week high of Rs 307.45 per share on the BSE. Since yesterday, the stock has surged as much as 17 percent.

Meanwhile, in Budget 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed the voluntary scrappage policy to replace personal vehicles older than 20 years and commercial vehicles older than 15 years. The move is expected to be positive for the sector.

The sentiment was also lifted after the auto major reported a 25.27 percent increase in total sales at 59,959 units in January. The company had sold a total of 47,862 units in the same month last year, Tata Motors said in a statement. Total domestic sales were up 28 percent at 57,742 units as compared to 45,242 units in January last year, it added.

"Despite pandemic related uncertainties, supply bottlenecks and commodity inflation, we expect to consolidate our gains and end the fiscal year on a strong note. We remain committed to consistent, competitive, cash accretive growth and deleverage the business through the focused execution of our strategy in all our businesses," Tata Motors said in its BSE filing.

However, brokerages were mixed on the stock despite robust numbers in Q3.

Global brokerage firm Credit Suisse maintained a neutral call on the stock with the target price set at Rs 239 per share. It believes that market share and EV concerns along with mix and cost headwinds keeps itself on the sidelines.