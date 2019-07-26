Market
Tata Motors shares plunge 4%: What should investors do post Q1 earnings?
Updated : July 26, 2019 09:50 AM IST
Tata Motors' consolidated net loss stood at 3,679.66 crore in the first quarter ended June 30 versus a net loss of Rs 1,862.57 crore in the year-ago quarter.
At 9:25 AM, the stock was trading 2 percent lower at Rs 141 as compared to 0.13 percent (49 points) fall in the S&P BSE Sensex.
Brokerages remained mixed on the stock following the disappointing quarterly results. While CLSA has a 'sell' rating on the stock, Jefferies holds a 'buy' call.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more