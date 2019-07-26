Tata Motors shares plunge 4%: What should investors do post Q1 earnings?

Shares of Tata Motors fell as much as 4.2 percent on Friday after the automaker's losses nearly doubled in the quarter ended June, hurt by lower JLR margins and a domestic slowdown in the auto sector.

Despite the disappointing earnings report, most brokerages remained mixed on the stock. While CLSA has a 'sell' rating on the stock, Jefferies holds a 'buy' call.

CLSA has cut the target price to Rs 120 per share from Rs 140 earlier. "The company reported the worst pre-exceptional loss before tax in a decade and the margin pressure has been more intense than expected," the brokerage said in a report.

Meanwhile, Jefferies has a target of Rs 200 per share. "Standalone losses are lower than expected helped by sharp expansion in gross margin", Jefferies said, adding that commentary on China has improved with the management expecting growth ahead.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, maintained 'equal-weight' call on the stock with a target of Rs 192 per share. Q1 results missed estimates ad JLR margins dipped, meanwhile, negative cash flow drove net debt higher, it added.

Nomura has also maintained its 'neutral' rating on the stock but cut its target to Rs 146 per share from Rs 187 earlier. According to the brokerage, execution of a cost reduction plan for JLR is the key.

On Thursday, Tata Motors reported a consolidated net loss of 3,679.66 crore for the first quarter ended June 30 versus a net loss of Rs 1,862.57 crore in the year-ago quarter. British arm Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported a pre-tax loss of 395 million pounds as compared to 264 million pound loss in the same period a year ago.