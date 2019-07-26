#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Tata Motors shares plunge 4%: What should investors do post Q1 earnings?

Updated : July 26, 2019 09:50 AM IST

Tata Motors' consolidated net loss stood at 3,679.66 crore in the first quarter ended June 30 versus a net loss of Rs 1,862.57 crore in the year-ago quarter.
At 9:25 AM, the stock was trading 2 percent lower at Rs 141 as compared to 0.13 percent (49 points) fall in the S&P BSE Sensex.
Brokerages remained mixed on the stock following the disappointing quarterly results. While CLSA has a 'sell' rating on the stock, Jefferies holds a 'buy' call.
