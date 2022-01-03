Tata Motors shares jump 4% on strong sales in December; PV sales up 50%

Shares of Tata Motors jumped as much as four percent on Monday after the auto major posted sales numbers for December.

At 10:00 am, shares of the automaker were 2.5 percent higher at Rs 494.2 on BSE. In the past year, the stock has soared over 165 percent as compared to benchmark Nifty50's 25 percent gain.

Tata Motors on January 1, 2022, reported a 50 percent jump in total passenger vehicle sales to 35,299 units in December 2021. The Pune-based company had sold a total of 23,545 units in the same month a year ago.

The company saw the highest quarterly and monthly sales in a decade in passenger vehicle space.

The company's total domestic sales for December 2021 came in at 66,307 units as compared to 53,430 units sold in December 2020. CNBC-TV18 Poll had estimated December 2021 sales of 65,500 units.

Meanwhile, the company's total commercial vehicle sales saw a 4 percent YoY rise at 34,151 units in December 2021.

"Construction and infrastructure spending by central and state Governments plus rising activity in sectors such as mining, petroleum-oil-lubricants and allied industries facilitated the demand for M&HCVs,” said Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors.

Wagh added, “Going forward, we expect the situation to remain fluid as the semiconductor shortage continues, instances of Covid begin to rise and underlying demand continues to remain under pressure. We are keeping a close watch on the evolving situation and sharpening our agile, multi-pronged approach to fulfil customer orders”.

Further, the company’s Electric Vehicle (EV) sales also witnessed good demand which has brightened EV prospects for the company.

“Records were also created on the EV front as EV sales witnessed a new peak of 5,592 units in Q3 FY22 (growth of 345% vs Q3 FY21). Consequently, EV penetration touched 5.6% of PV Sales during the quarter versus 1.8% in the same period last financial year,” said Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors.