Tata Motors gains as subsidiary Tata Technologies files IPO papers with SEBI

Shares of Tata Motors are trading in the green on Friday after its subsidiary Tata Technologies Ltd. filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The stock opened at Rs 433.85 on the BSE and soon touched a high of Rs 437.85, which is 1.3 percent higher than its previous close. The stock has gained more than 18 percent from its 52-week low of Rs 366.05 touched on May 12, 2022.

Similar movements were seen on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

On Thursday, Tata Technologies filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator SEBI for the proposed IPO. The company plans on selling up to 9.5 crore shares, nearly 23.6 percent of its paid-up share capital through the IPO.

Parent company Tata Motors Ltd. will be selling 8.1 crore shares or a 20 percent stake through an Offer for Sale (OFS).

Other selling stakeholders in the IPO will be Alpha TC Holdings Pte. Ltd., which plans to sell 97.1 lakh shares (2.4 percent), and Tata Capital Growth Fund I, which plans to sell 48.58 lakh shares (1.2 percent) of Tata Technologies.

According to the company's 2022 annual report, Tata Motors owns a 74.42 percent stake in Tata Technologies.

Tata Technologies is a global engineering and product development digital services firm. It offers services to industries across automotive, aerospace, industrial heavy machinery, and others.

Shares of Tata Motors are trading 0.61 percent higher at Rs 434.85.