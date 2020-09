Shares of Tata Motors rose over 3 percent on Monday after the company reported improvement in Jaguar Land Rover sales for July and August.

Jaguar Land Rover retail sales totalled 36,421 in July and 28,887 vehicles in the seasonally lower month of August. Although down year-on-year 4.0 percent and 15.5 percent respectively, both months represent further recovery from Q1 FY21 when sales were down 42.4 percent with June down 24.9 percent, the company said in a regulatory filing.

However, UK retail sales in July and August were up significantly year-on-year, 29.1 percent and 14.3 percent, respectively. The further recovery in July and August from the year-on-year decreases in Q1 FY21 and/or June can also be seen in other regions.

“Extrapolating July-August growth to 2Q we end up with QoQ growth of 57%, in-line with management’s broad guidance. Cashflow recovery, a sequential volume recovery at JLR coupled with already-evident cost cuts should lead to strong FCF generation and deleveraging,” brokerage CLSA said.

Recent management commentary has indicated the inventory of higher-selling new models is low in non-UK markets as production started ramping up only in June.

CLSA estimates Q2FY21 wholesales at 97,000 units (-28% YoY) which would be 48 percent QoQ growth over Q1FY21 wholesales of 65,400 units (-45% YoY).

The brokerage forecasts JLR/India commercial vehicle (CV)/India passenger vehicle (PV) volume to see a Cagr of 2%/9%/16% for FY20-23CL. JLR’s EBIT margin should improve from 0% in FY20 to 5% in FY23 while its India EBITDA margin should recover from 1% to 6%.

“We value JLR at a 1x Sep 22CL PB, a slight discount to BMW and Daimler’s long-term mean. We value India CVs at 12x EV/Ebitda and PVs at 0.3x EV/sales. Risks include a sudden slowdown in its recovery trajectory, higher investments and a ‘no-deal’ Brexit,” CLSA said.

The brokerage maintains Buy rating with a target price of Rs 220 per share.

The stock priced gained as much as 3.95 percent to intraday high of Rs 150.00 on the BSE. At 12:25 pm, the shares were trading 3.33 percent higher at Rs 149.10 apiece.