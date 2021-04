The share price of Tata Motors gained in early trade on Thursday after the company reported 43 percent rise in the group’s global wholesales including Jaguar Land Rover to 3,30,125 units in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 fiscal.

The global wholesales of the company’s commercial vehicles and Daewoo range jumped 55 percent to 1,09,428 units during the January-March quarter of 2020-21 as compared with fourth quarter of FY2020, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Similarly, the company reported a 39 percent rise in its global passenger vehicle sales at 2,20,697 units in the fourth quarter as compared with the fourth quarter of 2019-20.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were at 1,36,461 units in the January-March quarter of 2020-21. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were at 31,814 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter stood at 1,04,647 vehicles, Tata Motors said.

At 1 pm, Tata Motors shares traded flat at Rs 302.40 apiece on the BSE, dragged by overall market weakness.