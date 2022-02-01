Tata Motors shares fall over 3% on Q3 earnings, Jefferies maintains 'buy'

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd were in focus on Tuesday after the auto major reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,451.05 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, dragged down by the impact of semiconductor shortage on its British arm Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,941.48 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Tata Motors shares fell as much as 3.15 percent to Rs 498.55 in the early morning session. The shares, however, gave up initial losses to trade 1 percent lower at Rs 511.80 on the BSE.

The volumes across all segments significantly grew as compared to Q3 FY21, despite supply challenges whilst there were all-round market share gains in both commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, the company said.

"The auto industry continued to witness rising demand in most segments even as the supply of semiconductors remained restricted resulting in an adverse impact on production," Tata Motors Executive Director Girish Wagh said.

Jefferies maintained the “buy” call on the stock, with the target at Rs 635 a share. JLR has delivered its highest gross-profit-per-vehicle in a decade led by better mix and see better times for JLR ahead as chip constraints ease, the brokerage said.

Prabhudas Lilladher also maintained its “buy” on the stock with a revised SOTP based Dec-23 target price of Rs 632 at 11.5x EV/EBITDA for standalone operations, 2.5x EV/EBITDA for JLR. The brokerage said the chip supply issue at JLR seems to be easing out as production grew 41 percent QoQ and is expected to gradually improve over 2022.

Jaguar Land Rover, a Tata Motors subsidiary, reported Q3 revenue of £4.7 billion, up 22 percent quarter-on-quarter, while its EBIT margin improved from Q2 to 1.4 percent. JLR reported a loss of £9 million loss in the quarter.

