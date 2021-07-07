Tata Motors shares fall for second straight day over chip shortage concerns

The share price of Tata Motors slipped for the second straight session on Wednesday after the company flagged concerns over the chip supply shortage.

At 11:10 am, the stock was trading 1.69 percent lower at Rs 311.6 per share on the BSE.

On Tuesday, raising concerns over chip shortage , the company said that it expects the wholesale volumes of its luxury car brand Jaguar & Land Rover (JLR) to decline about 50 percent in the September quarter of FY22.

"Looking ahead, the chip shortage is presently very dynamic and difficult to forecast. Based on recent input from suppliers, we now expect chip supply shortages in the second quarter ending 30 September 2021 to be greater than in the first quarter, potentially resulting in wholesale volumes about 50 percent lower than planned, although we are continuing to work to mitigate this," the company said in an exchange filing.

Morgan Stanley maintained an 'equal-weight' call on the stock, at the target price of Rs 300. It said the impact of chip shortage at JLR is much more than it had anticipated. "The key monitorable here is that the demand environment in the second half of the financial year 2022 remains healthy," the rating agency said.

Motilal Oswal has a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 400. It said all three Tata Motors' businesses are in recovery mode.

"While the India CV business would see a cyclical recovery, the India PV business is in structural recovery mode. JLR is also witnessing a cyclical recovery, supported by a favourable product mix.

However, the supply-side issues will defer the recovery process. While there would be no near-term catalysts from the JLR business, the India business would see a continued recovery," Motilal Oswal said.

Nomura, on the contrary, maintained a 'neutral' call on Tata Motors at the target price of Rs 353.

The first-quarter retail sales of JLR were up 68.1 percent compared to the same period last year at 124,537 units. The numbers reflected demand recovery but wholesale volumes were lower than demand due to a shortage of semiconductor chips.

Based on this data, the company expects to report cashflow of about £1 billion with a negative EBIT margin for the September quarter.

However, the company expects the situation to start improving in the second half of the financial year.

The semiconductor supply issues are near-term challenges for the industry, the company said. "But while resolving this will take time to work through, we remain encouraged by the strong demand," it said.

“We are taking strong steps to ensure the security of our supply chain for the future, working with our suppliers and chip manufacturers directly to increase the visibility and control over the chip supply for our vehicles,” said Thierry Bolloré, Jaguar Land Rover Chief Executive Officer.