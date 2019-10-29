Tata Motors' share price rallies 16% post Q2 earnings

The share price of Tata Motors rallied 16 percent intraday on Tuesday post the company's July-September earnings.

At 10:10 am, the stock price was 14.12 percent higher, at Rs 168.55 per share on the NSE while in intraday, the shares rallied 16.04 percent, at Rs 171.40. In the last 3 trading sessions, the stock has jumped 32.7 percent.

Homegrown auto major on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 187.7 crore for the quarter ended September 30, hit by subdued demand for its vehicles in the domestic market.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 1,009.49 crore in the same period of 2018-19.

Total revenue during the period under review stood at Rs 65,431.95 crore as against Rs 71,981.08 crore in the year-ago period, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

British arm Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported a pre-tax profit of 156 million pounds, 246 million pounds better year-on-year, it added.

"JLR has returned to profitability and revenue growth. This is a testament to the fundamental strength of our business, our award-winning products, new technologies, and operating efficiencies," JLR Chief Executive Ralf Speth said.

