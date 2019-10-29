TOP NEWS »

#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Auto

Tata Motors' share price rallies 16% post Q2 earnings

Updated : October 29, 2019 10:20 AM IST

The share price of Tata Motors rallied 16 percent intraday on Tuesday ever since the auto company reported its July-September earnings. 
In the last 3 trading sessions, the stock has jumped 32.7 percent.
Homegrown auto major on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 187.7 crore for the quarter ended September 30, hit by subdued demand for its vehicles in the domestic market.
Tata Motors' share price rallies 16% post Q2 earnings
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Delhi air turns 'hazardous' as AQI nears 1,000 at some places

Delhi air turns 'hazardous' as AQI nears 1,000 at some places

ICICI Bank Q2 net down 6% to Rs 1,131.20 crore

ICICI Bank Q2 net down 6% to Rs 1,131.20 crore

India to spend $1.4 trillion over 5 years to develop infrastructure, says Dharmendra Pradhan

India to spend $1.4 trillion over 5 years to develop infrastructure, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV