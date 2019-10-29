Auto
Tata Motors' share price rallies 16% post Q2 earnings
Updated : October 29, 2019 10:20 AM IST
The share price of Tata Motors rallied 16 percent intraday on Tuesday ever since the auto company reported its July-September earnings.
In the last 3 trading sessions, the stock has jumped 32.7 percent.
Homegrown auto major on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 187.7 crore for the quarter ended September 30, hit by subdued demand for its vehicles in the domestic market.
