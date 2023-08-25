Tata Motors Breaches Rs 600: Stock drops to lowest in nearly two-months on reports of new EV policy

Shares of Tata Motors fell as much as 2.9 percent to Rs 593.3 after Reuters reported that the government is working on a new Electric Vehicles policy.

The stock has declined as much as 2.5 percent from the day's high.

A report from Reuters states that India is working on a new EV policy that would slash import taxes for automakers that commit to some local manufacturing. This has been a demand from Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk, who is considering foraying into the Indian markets.

The policy being considered could allow automakers to import fully-built EVs into India at a reduced tax as low as 15 percent, compared to the current 100 percent that applies to cars which cost above $40,000 and 70 percent for the rest, the Reuters report said quoting two sources, including a senior government official.

Lower import taxes could help Tesla sell its full range of models in India, and not just the new car it wants to make locally, said a third source, the report said.

After a sharp drop, shares of Tata Motors are attempting to recover from the day's low. The stock is currently trading 1.4 percent lower at Rs 602.25.

Besides Tata Motors, shares of other auto companies like Mahindra & Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki also fell to their respective day's low.