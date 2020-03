Shares of Tata Motors plunged below Rs 100 apiece on Wednesday, the levels last seen in 2009.

The scrip tanked 7.47 percent to hit its intraday low of Rs 97.80 on the NSE. The Nifty Auto index also plunged as much as 1.4 percent intraday on Wednesday.

So far in the year 2020, Tata Motors' stock has fallen almost 46 percent.

The outbreak of coronavirus has hampered the supply of auto parts from China and has also led to a major economic slowdown in the country, resulting in the production and sales disruption of Indian carmakers.

Earlier on March 6, Tata Motors said that coronavirus had significantly impacted its China sales, with February retail sales down around 85 percent against the previous year.

The spread of the virus to other markets such as South Korea, Japan and Italy will also impact sales in those markets, the carmaker said. Further, the company also estimated the reduction in China sales to reduce Jaguar Land Rover's full-year EBIT margin by about 1 percent.

The Indian automobile sector is witnessing a slew of shocks on account of coronavirus, the transition to BS-VI technology and demand slowdown.