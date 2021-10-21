0

Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, IRCTC and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Oct 21

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Mini

Indian benchmark indices ended lower with Nifty50 closing half a percent down at 18,178.10 and Sensex ending at 60,923.50, 0.6 percent lower. Here are key stocks that moved the most today:

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raised his stake in Tata Motors Differential Voting Right (DVR) shares in the quarter ended September 30. This led to the stock closing 10 percent higher. Tata Motors shares also rose 4.5 percent.
Asian Paints share price, stock market, Asian Paints results, Asian Paints Asian Paints | Lower-than-expected Q2 results pulled the stock nearly 5 percent lower.
IRCTC, IRCTC share price, IRCTC rebounds, stock market IRCTC | The stock ended over 3 percent higher, rebounding after the heavy selling pressure seen in the past two trading sessions.
Kotak Mahindra Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank share price, stock market Kotak Mahindra Bank | Shares of the lender were the best performer on the Nifty50 and closed 7 percent higher.
Havells India, Havells share price, Havells India share price, Havells India results, stock market Havells India | The stock ended 8.5 percent lower after its earnings showed that higher raw material cost dented the company's profitability in Q2 of FY22.
Jubilant FoodWorks, Jubilant FoodWorks share price, stock market, Jubilant FoodWorks results, domino's pizza, dunkin' donuts Jubilant FoodWorks | Domino's Pizza and Dukin' Donuts operator reporting a sharply lower than anticipated same-store-sales growth and a dull brokerage commentary pulled the stock over 4 percent lower. However, it ended down 2%.
Reliance Industries, Chairman Mukesh Ambani, RIL, RIL share price, stock market Reliance Industries | Shares of Nifty50-heavyweight RIL ended nearly 3 percent lower.
(Edited by : Ajay Vaishnav)
next story