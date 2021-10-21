Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, IRCTC and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Oct 21

Tata Motors DVR |

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raised his stake in Tata Motors Differential Voting Right (DVR) shares in the quarter ended September 30. This led to the stock closing 10 percent higher. Tata Motors shares also rose 4.5 percent.

Asian Paints | Lower-than-expected Q2 results pulled the stock nearly 5 percent lower. Lower-than-expected Q2 results pulled the stock nearly 5 percent lower.

IRCTC | The stock ended over 3 percent higher, rebounding after the heavy selling pressure seen in the past two trading sessions. The stock ended over 3 percent higher, rebounding after the heavy selling pressure seen in the past two trading sessions.

Kotak Mahindra Bank | Shares of the lender were the best performer on the Nifty50 and closed 7 percent higher. Shares of the lender were the best performer on the Nifty50 and closed 7 percent higher.

Havells India | The stock ended 8.5 percent lower after its earnings showed that higher raw material cost dented the company's profitability in Q2 of FY22. The stock ended 8.5 percent lower after its earnings showed that higher raw material cost dented the company's profitability in Q2 of FY22.

Jubilant FoodWorks | Domino's Pizza and Dukin' Donuts operator reporting a sharply lower than anticipated same-store-sales growth and a dull brokerage commentary pulled the stock over 4 percent lower. However, it ended down 2%. Domino's Pizza and Dukin' Donuts operator reporting a sharply lower than anticipated same-store-sales growth and a dull brokerage commentary pulled the stock over 4 percent lower. However, it ended down 2%.