Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock hits fresh 52-week high ahead of Q4 earnings. Buy or sell?

Shares of index heavyweight and Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock Tata Motors jumped more than 5 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 499.8 in Monday's trade, ahead of the Tata group company 's March quarter results on May 12.

Tata Motors stock, which is also part of the S&P BSE Sensex index, was trading 4.78 percent higher at Rs 499.90 apiece at around 12:25 pm. Tata Motors shares rose 8 percent in the last one month, while on a year-to-date basis, it rose 26 percent. It had also hit a 52-week high of Rs 494 on August 17, 2022, but failed to hold on to the momentum.

The shares of the Tata group frim have an average brokerage target of Rs 542.67 per share, implying a potential upside of 9 percent, according to data from Trendlyne.

"The stock has given a trend line breakout above Rs 450 level and after a strong rally, we can anticipate some consolidation at this level. With Rs 450 as strong support, as of now, one can buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 500–520 levels, keeping the stop loss placed at Rs 450," said Vaishali Parekh, Vice-President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher.

The Tata group company has recently got an upgrade from S&P Global Ratings. S&P has upgraded its long-term ratings on Tata Motors to speculative grade 'BB' with a stable outlook on earnings improvements and potential deleveraging.

Tata Motors Q4 results, dividend

Along with the financial results for the quarter and year ended March 2023, the Mumbai-headquartered company will also announce a dividend. The company was commanding a market capitalisation of Rs 1.79 lakh crore.

The carmaker is expected to register a 37 percent increase in consolidated revenue, according to Emkay Global. "The company is likely to see consolidated Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin expand by 140 basis points, led by higher production in Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and supported by a strong margin performance in CVs," the brokerage said in a note.

According to Tata Motors shareholding pattern for the March 2023 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 52,256,000 Tata Motors shares, which is 1.57 percent of the total paid up capital of the company.