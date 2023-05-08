Breaking News
Sensex, Nifty 50 at 5-month closing high
Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock hits fresh 52-week high ahead of Q4 earnings. Buy or sell?

By Meghna Sen  May 8, 2023 2:18:23 PM IST (Published)

Tata Motors shares, which is also a part of the S&P BSE Sensex index, was trading 4.78 percent higher at Rs 499.90 apiece.

Shares of index heavyweight and Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock Tata Motors jumped more than 5 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 499.8 in Monday's trade, ahead of the Tata group company's March quarter results on May 12.

Tata Motors stock, which is also part of the S&P BSE Sensex index, was trading 4.78 percent higher at Rs 499.90 apiece at around 12:25 pm. Tata Motors shares rose 8 percent in the last one month, while on a year-to-date basis, it rose 26 percent. It had also hit a 52-week high of Rs 494 on August 17, 2022, but failed to hold on to the momentum.
The shares of the Tata group frim have an average brokerage target of Rs 542.67 per share, implying a potential upside of 9 percent, according to data from Trendlyne.
