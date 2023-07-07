Tata Motors registers 5% jump in first quarter group global wholesales

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd ended at Rs 618.45, up by Rs 17.65, or 2.94 percent on the BSE.

Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Friday said it recorded a 5 percent increase in group global wholesales including Jaguar Land Rover, at 3,22,159 units in the first quarter as compared to the year-ago period.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q1 FY24 were at 88,456 units, lower by 15 percent, over Q1 FY23, the company said in a regulatory filing.

For Jaguar Land Rover , global wholesales were at 93,253 units. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 10,324 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales were at 82,929 units, it added.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,408 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023. Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,05,932 crore in the fourth quarter as against Rs 78.439 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

On a standalone basis, the automaker reported a net profit of Rs 2,696 crore for the period under review as against Rs 413 crore in the fourth quarter of 2022-22.

For the year ended March 31, 2023, the auto major reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,414 crore as compared with a net loss of Rs 11,441 crore in FY22. Total consolidated revenue stood at Rs 3,45,967 crore in the period under review as against Rs 2,78,454 crore in the 2021-22 fiscal.