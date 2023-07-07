Tata Motors registers 5% jump in first quarter group global wholesales

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd ended at Rs 618.45, up by Rs 17.65, or 2.94 percent on the BSE.

Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Friday said it recorded a 5 percent increase in group global wholesales including Jaguar Land Rover, at 3,22,159 units in the first quarter as compared to the year-ago period. Live TV Loading...

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q1 FY24 were at 88,456 units, lower by 15 percent, over Q1 FY23, the company said in a regulatory filing. For Jaguar Land Rover , global wholesales were at 93,253 units. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 10,324 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales were at 82,929 units, it added.