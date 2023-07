Tata Motors registers 5% jump in first quarter group global wholesales

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd ended at Rs 618.45, up by Rs 17.65, or 2.94 percent on the BSE.

Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Friday said it recorded a 5 percent increase in group global wholesales including Jaguar Land Rover, at 3,22,159 units in the first quarter as compared to the year-ago period.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q1 FY24 were at 88,456 units, lower by 15 percent, over Q1 FY23, the company said in a regulatory filing.