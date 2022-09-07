    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Tata Motors, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki fall as India looks to enforce wearing rear seat belts

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    At the time of writing, shares of Tata Motors were trading 2.5 percent lower while M&M was 1.8 percent down. Maruti Suzuki was trading 0.8 percent lower. 

    Shares of major car makers — Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki — extended losses on Wednesday, a day after Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced that seat belts would be made mandatory for passengers sitting in the rear seats of the car.
    He added that the government would issue a draft notification in this regard in 3-4 days. The comment came after former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry died in a car accident.
    Shares of M&M fell as much as 1.9 percent on Wednesday, September 7, and touched an intraday low of Rs 1,282.1. Tata Motors stock slumped 2.7 percent, Maruti Suzuki shares were down a percent.
    At the time of writing, shares of Tata Motors were trading 2.5 percent lower while M&M was 1.8 percent down. Maruti Suzuki was trading 0.8 percent lower.
    Mistry was killed in a road accident on Sunday while travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. Preliminary investigations revealed that Mistry, who was seated in the backseat, was not wearing a seat belt.
    Although not wearing a seat belt by passengers sitting in the rear seats attracts a fine of Rs 1,000 under Rule 138 (3) of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR), most people are either unaware of this mandatory rule or just ignore them.
    The government also intends to make it mandatory for carmakers to provide a minimum of six airbags in motor vehicles that can carry up to eight passengers for enhanced safety of occupants from October this year.
    Automakers have been delaying adding more airbags in cars as it leads to the costs going up, which puts them at a disadvantage in a market like India where the price tag is a major factor in sales.
