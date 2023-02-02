Tata Motors, JSW Steel, Indian Hotels and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 is opened lower on Thursday.
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Indian Hotels for a target of Rs 340 with a stop loss at Rs 320
Buy Tata Motors for a target of Rs 460 with a stop loss at Rs 433
Sell Sun Pharma for a target of Rs 985-980 with a stop loss at Rs 1,030
Sell Godrej Properties for a target of Rs 1,120 with a stop loss at Rs 1,171
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Sell Aditya Birla Fashions & Retail Ltd with a stop loss at Rs 260
Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss at Rs 719
Sell PVR with a stop loss at Rs 1,700
Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss at Rs 118
