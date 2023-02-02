Tata Motors, JSW Steel, Indian Hotels and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 is opened lower on Thursday.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst

Buy Indian Hotels for a target of Rs 340 with a stop loss at Rs 320

Buy Tata Motors for a target of Rs 460 with a stop loss at Rs 433

Sell Sun Pharma for a target of Rs 985-980 with a stop loss at Rs 1,030

Sell Godrej Properties for a target of Rs 1,120 with a stop loss at Rs 1,171

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Sell Aditya Birla Fashions & Retail Ltd with a stop loss at Rs 260

Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss at Rs 719

Sell PVR with a stop loss at Rs 1,700

Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss at Rs 118