Tata Motors, JSW Steel, Indian Hotels and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 is expected to open lower on Thursday.
Recommended ArticlesView All
India’s external affairs minister lists 10 reasons the world should take note — Budget 2023
Feb 2, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
The A to Z of FM Sitharaman's Budget 2023 — alphabetically yours
Feb 1, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Nirmala Sitharaman’s big capex push a welcome step, but funding could prove a challenge
Feb 1, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Old vs new tax regime after Budget 2023 — Check which is better for you
Feb 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Indian Hotels for a target of Rs 340 with a stop loss at Rs 320
Buy Tata Motors for a target of Rs 460 with a stop loss at Rs 433
Sell Sun Pharma for a target of Rs 985-980 with a stop loss at Rs 1,030
Sell Godrej Properties for a target of Rs 1,120 with a stop loss at Rs 1,171
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Sell Aditya Birla Fashions & Retail Ltd with a stop loss at Rs 260
Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss at Rs 719
Sell PVR with a stop loss at Rs 1,700
Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss at Rs 118
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!