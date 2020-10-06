Market Tata Motors' JLR retail volumes improve in China, UK; CLSA keeps TP unchanged at Rs 220 per share Updated : October 06, 2020 04:54 PM IST Tata Motors shares ended at Rs 144.45, up almost 8 percent, after hitting an intra-day high of 145.80 apiece on the NSE. Global brokerage CLSA has reiterated its 'buy' rating on the Tata Motors stock price, raising the target price to Rs 220, which has a 64 percent upside from the current levels. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.