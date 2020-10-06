  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Tata Motors' JLR retail volumes improve in China, UK; CLSA keeps TP unchanged at Rs 220 per share

Updated : October 06, 2020 04:54 PM IST

Tata Motors shares ended at Rs 144.45, up almost 8 percent, after hitting an intra-day high of 145.80 apiece on the NSE.
Global brokerage CLSA has reiterated its 'buy' rating on the Tata Motors stock price, raising the target price to Rs 220, which has a 64 percent upside from the current levels.
Tata Motors' JLR retail volumes improve in China, UK; CLSA keeps TP unchanged at Rs 220 per share

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

COVID-19: CDC confirms airborne virus spread; 1 in 10 people may have been infected

COVID-19: CDC confirms airborne virus spread; 1 in 10 people may have been infected

COVID-19 kills over 1 lakh in India: A deep dive into the data

COVID-19 kills over 1 lakh in India: A deep dive into the data

Shapoorji Pallonji's platform Joyville to invest Rs 1,200 cr on new housing project in Pune

Shapoorji Pallonji's platform Joyville to invest Rs 1,200 cr on new housing project in Pune

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement