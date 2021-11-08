0

  • Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Nov 8

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Indian benchmark indices ended higher with Nifty50 closing 0.9 percent higher at 18,068.55 and Sensex ending at 60,545.61, up 0.8 percent. Here are the key stocks that moved the most today:

IndusInd Bank, IndusInd Bank share price, indusind evergreening of loans, stock market IndusInd Bank |
The stock closed 10.5 percent lower following a report that said whistleblowers had alleged loan evergreening at the private sector lender's microfinance arm. The bank has denied the allegations.
Divi's Laboratories, Divi's Laboratories share price, stock market, Divi's Laboratories results Divi's Laboratories | Despite reporting higher-than-expected quarterly numbers, shares of the company tumbled as much as 10 percent as dull commentary by brokerages weighed on the stock. However, the stock recovered some of its losses and ended 5.5 percent lower.
Tata Motors, Tata Motors share price, Tata Motors JLR, stock market, JLR semiconductor shortage Tata Motors | The stock closed 2.3 percent higher after a report said that subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover sees the semiconductor issue resolving gradually in the rest of the fiscal year.
Britannia Industries, Britannia Industries share price, Britannia Industries results, stock market Britannia Industries | The stock ended 1.6 percent higher ahead of the company’s result for the quarter ended September.
(Edited by : Ajay Vaishnav)
