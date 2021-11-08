Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Nov 8

IndusInd Bank |

The stock closed 10.5 percent lower following a report that said whistleblowers had alleged loan evergreening at the private sector lender's microfinance arm. The bank has denied the allegations.

Divi's Laboratories | Despite reporting higher-than-expected quarterly numbers, shares of the company tumbled as much as 10 percent as dull commentary by brokerages weighed on the stock. However, the stock recovered some of its losses and ended 5.5 percent lower.

Tata Motors | The stock closed 2.3 percent higher after a report said that subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover sees the semiconductor issue resolving gradually in the rest of the fiscal year.