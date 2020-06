Tata Motors' share price declined 5 percent on Tuesday after the Tata Group auto major reported a consolidated loss of Rs 9,894.25 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 as against a consolidated profit of Rs 1,117.5 crore in the same period last year. The company had reported a profit of Rs 1,738.3 crore in Q3FY20.

The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 95.40 after falling as much as 5.02 percent on the BSE. At 11 am, shares of Tata Motors traded 3.68 percent lower at Rs 96.75 on the BSE.

Tata Motors' consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter declined 27.7 percent to Rs 62,492.96 crore. Standalone business fell 48 percent to Rs 9,733 crore, while Jaguar Land Rover’s (JLR) revenue declined 24 percent to 5,426 million pounds during the quarter, YoY.

“JLR was on its way to recovery in the second and third quarters of FY20 but the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted major global markets such as the US, Europe and China in the fourth quarter. The company has made a onetime provision for impairment in the domestic PV business of Rs 1,419 crore during the quarter,” said Jyoti Roy, DVP Equity Strategist, Angel Broking Ltd.

Analysts believe that JLR and India businesses showed higher-than-expected margin pressure.

CLSA has maintained 'underperform' rating and increased target price to Rs 103 from Rs 85 earlier, and increased FY21/22 consolidated Ebitda forecasts 6-10 percent. While the cut in capex should reduce negative FCF in the near term, Tata Motors’ overall leverage should continue to be elevated, the global brokerage said.

CLSA values JLR at Rs 98 per share and India business at Rs 5 per share.

“We value JLR at 0.6xFY22CL PB, in line with BMW and Daimler’s valuations. We value India CV at 10xEV/Ebitda and PV at 0.3xEV/sales. Upside risk is better-than-expected recovery at JLR; downside risk is higher losses in India PV,” CLSA said in a note.