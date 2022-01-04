CLSA downgrades Tata Motors to 'sell', reduces target price; shares fall

Tata Motors shares declined on Tuesday after CLSA lowered its rating for the auto maker to 'sell' and lowered its target price for the stock to Rs 408. Tata Motors DVR shares were down three percent at Rs 243.9, near the lowest point of the day.

Tata Motors and Tata Motors DVR shares fell on Tuesday after CLSA revised its rating for the automaker to 'sell' from 'buy'. The brokerage also lowered its target price for Tata Motors shares to Rs 408 from Rs 450. At 11:30 am, Tata Motors shares were down 1.9 percent at Rs 488.2 apiece on BSE, having dropped as much as 2.1 percent to Rs 487.3 apiece earlier in the day.

Tata Motors DVR shares were down three percent at Rs 243.9, near the lowest point of the day.

"This is premised on a lower valuation for its domestic passenger vehicle business, below the recent valuation ascribed to it by a private equity fund, and on a lower valuation for Jaguar Land Rover due to its slower electric vehicle ramp-up versus competitors," CLSA said.

The brokerage said its valuation is based on Rs 150 per share for Tata Motors' CV business, Rs 151 per share for Jaguar Land Rover and Rs 99 per share for its domestic passenger vehicle business.

Here are some highlights of what CLSA said:

Domestic PV business should be valued lower versus recent deal: CLSA differs from the Street on the valuation of Tata Motors' domestic PV business. The brokerage values Tata Motors’ PV business at $5 billion assuming the company's market share in the domestic PV segment increases from 12 percent in FY22 to 16 percent by FY50, and profitability remains elevated till FY50.

JLR volume, profitability to recover as supply situation eases for semiconductor chips: CLSA is optimistic on JLR, citing more than 1,25,000 bookings and very low inventory. The brokerage expects JLR's volume to improve at a CAGR of 20 percent over FY2022-24as chip shortages ease.

CV business in a sweet spot: The brokerage believes Tata Motors' CV business will grow in a strong way over the next three years with an increase in market share.