CLSA downgrades Tata Motors to 'sell', reduces target price; shares fall

Tata Motors and Tata Motors DVR shares fell on Tuesday after CLSA revised its rating for the automaker to 'sell' from 'buy'. The brokerage also lowered its target price for Tata Motors shares to Rs 408 from Rs 450. At 11:30 am, Tata Motors shares were down 1.9 percent at Rs 488.2 apiece on BSE, having dropped as much as 2.1 percent to Rs 487.3 apiece earlier in the day.
Tata Motors DVR shares were down three percent at Rs 243.9, near the lowest point of the day.
"This is premised on a lower valuation for its domestic passenger vehicle business, below the recent valuation ascribed to it by a private equity fund, and on a lower valuation for Jaguar Land Rover due to its slower electric vehicle ramp-up versus competitors," CLSA said.
The brokerage said its valuation is based on Rs 150 per share for Tata Motors' CV business, Rs 151 per share for Jaguar Land Rover and Rs 99 per share for its domestic passenger vehicle business.
Here are some highlights of what CLSA said: