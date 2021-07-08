Tata Motors dips 3% on JLR woes; here's what brokerages have to say

Tata Motors share price continued its downtrend on Thursday for the third straight session after its luxury British brands Jaguar and Land Rover (JLR) said it expects to end the first half of the year with a 36 percent loss in volumes due to the semiconductor chip shortage.

At 14:05 am, the stock was trading 3.36 percent lower at Rs 306 per share on the BSE.

The luxury carmakers expect the supply of chips from Japan and North America to improve in the coming months. But before that, it expects to lose nearly 10,000 units in the April-September period.

JLR was targeting to clock 235,000 units during the first of 2021 (H1 FY22), but now it expects to clock wholesale volumes of 145,000-150,000 units.

However, the company expects things to turn around in H2 FY22. In a conference call held on Wednesday, Adrian Mardell, JLR's CFO said, “Supply of chips will come onboard in Japan and North America over the course of second half. Production of vehicles will be higher in the second half than the first half for the reason.”

“This is a temporary supply phenomenon,” he said, pointing to the semiconductor chip shortage. “And in the meantime, customer demand is growing. Our obligation is to service those orders as soon as we can,” he added.

The call was meant to pacify the anxious Tata Motors investors who reacted negatively following the announcement on Tuesday. The stock had hit the lower circuit on BSE on the day, finally closing over 8 percent lower.

Here is what brokerages have to say about the stock:

Jefferies recommended a buy rating on the Tata Motors stock with the target price of R 435 per share. It said that the company is sanguine on demand and can deliver margin once the shortages ease.

Nomura, on the other hand, is neutral on the stock with the target at Rs 353 per share. It said the production in the second half of FY22 will improve sequentially.

Sharekhan also recommended a buy rating with a target price of Rs 450 saying the company is witnessing improvement in all its business verticals – JLR, CV, and PV businesses. “We expect the company to benefit from improving macro-environment in India and globally,” it said.