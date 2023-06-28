Tata Motors Share Price: JLR, CV business outlook prompts CLSA to raise earnings estimates, target

CLSA has also raised margin estimates for Tata Motors' Commercial Vehicle business on the back of falling commodity costs since the March quarter of financial year 2023 and stable pricing.

Brokerage firm CLSA has raised Tata Motors Ltd.'s earnings forecast for financial year 2024 and 2025 by 11 percent and 18 percent respectively, led mainly by higher margin estimates for its UK-unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and its Commercial Vehicles business.

Live TV

Loading...

The brokerage has also raised its price target on the stock to Rs 690 from Rs 624 earlier, which implies a potential upside of 10 percent from current levels.

For financial year 2024, CLSA expects JLR's EBITDA margin to be at 6.1 percent. Overall, 76 percent of JLR’s order book comprises of higher-margin models such as Defender, Range Rover, and Range Rover Sport.