Tata Motors announces CV price hike from October 1, shares pare losses

Tata Motors on Tuesday announced a hike in its commercial vehicles with effect from October 1. Shares in the auto maker recovered more than half of their intraday losses after the announcement. The price hike comes at a time when rising input costs are hurting automobile manufacturers, which are also struggling against a global shortage of semiconductors.

The effective price hike will be in the range of two percent and will be implemented on the basis of the model and the variant, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

The company cited a rise in the cost of commodities such as steel and precious metals as the reason behind its move. The continued increase in the costs necessitates the company to pass on a part of it through the hike in the price of its products, it said.

ALSO READ

Tata Motors also said it continues its efforts to deliver the lowest total cost of ownership for its customers and fleet owners.

As of Monday's close, the Tata Motors stock has risen almost 63 percent so far in 2021, easily beating Sensex's 22.5 percent return. The BSE auto index has gone up only 10.2 percent during this period.

Here's how Tata Motors shares have performed in the past year:

Last month, Tata Motors sold 29,781 commercial vehicle, marking a year-on-year increase of 66 percent. It beat Street expectations with total sales of 57,995 units, up 58.9 percent YoY. Its passenger vehicle sales rose 51 percent to 28,018 units. Read more on Tata Motors sales

At 12:44 pm, the Tata Motors stock traded 0.4 percent lower at Rs 297.8 on BSE, as against a 0.1 percent decline in the Sensex index amid volatile trade. Earlier on Tuesday, Tata Motors shares had declined as much as two percent to Rs 293.1 on the bourse.