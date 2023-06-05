Tata Motors shares gain on potential benefits from Tata Group's Lithium-Ion cell manufacturing plans

At present, Tata Motors has the highest market share in the EV passenger car market. It leads in the EV space with 86 percent market share from just two models — Nexon EV and Tigor EV.
Shares had last hit a 52-week high on May 15 after the company had reported strong quarterly results for the January-March period. Following the gain in the share price, the market capitalisation of Tata Motors has reached nearly Rs 2 lakh crore.
Last week, Tata Motors-owned British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) launched its flagship sports utility vehicle (SUV) Range Rover Sport SV. The new vehicle is claimed as the fastest and most powerful production Range Rover till now.
Meanwhile, brokerage firm CLSA maintained its buy recommendation on Tata Motors with a price target of Rs 624 as JLR's sales improved substantially in April, with strong and prominent growth witnessed in the US and Chinese markets. However, the business across Europe and the United Kingdom continues to struggle.
